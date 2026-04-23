White Sox rookie Munetaka Murakami ties MLB rookie record with HR in 5th straight game

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zuby Ejiofor
St. John’s Zuby Ejiofor wins Met Writers top award, Speedy Claxton and Shaheen Holloway share coach of year
Oneil Cruz
Cruz missile strikes top of right-field foul pole at 116.9 mph, hardest hit ball this season
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers
Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax wins Baseball Digest lifetime achievement award

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lakersrockets_260423.jpg
Dinsick: Game 7 for LAL, HOU ‘feels very likely’
nbc_roto_celtics76ers_260423.jpg
Expect Celtics to ‘bounce back’ in Game 3 vs. PHI
nbc_roto_nuggetstimberwolves_260423.jpg
Bet on under, DEN to cover in Game 3 against MIN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zuby Ejiofor
St. John’s Zuby Ejiofor wins Met Writers top award, Speedy Claxton and Shaheen Holloway share coach of year
Oneil Cruz
Cruz missile strikes top of right-field foul pole at 116.9 mph, hardest hit ball this season
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers
Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax wins Baseball Digest lifetime achievement award

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lakersrockets_260423.jpg
Dinsick: Game 7 for LAL, HOU ‘feels very likely’
nbc_roto_celtics76ers_260423.jpg
Expect Celtics to ‘bounce back’ in Game 3 vs. PHI
nbc_roto_nuggetstimberwolves_260423.jpg
Bet on under, DEN to cover in Game 3 against MIN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

White Sox rookie Munetaka Murakami ties MLB rookie record with HR in 5th straight game

  
Published April 23, 2026 12:16 PM
Giolito profiles as fantasy SP streamer with SD
April 22, 2026 03:57 PM
Eric Samulski examines the ripple effects from Lucas Giolito signing with the Padres, sharing why the veteran starting pitcher shapes up as a fantasy streaming option.

PHOENIX — Chicago White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami tied a Major League Baseball rookie record by homering in his fifth straight game, crushing a 451-foot shot to right-center field against the Arizona Diamondbacks for his 10th homer of the season.

“I’ve run out of things to say,” White Sox manager Will Venable said. “Obviously, he continues to put himself in a really good spot to take good swings on good pitches. He’s making great swing decisions, making a ton of contact and when he hits it, he hits it really hard.”

He added: “Even the singles he’s hitting are hard. The damage is incredible and it’s impressive to watch.”

He is the 13th rookie in big-league history to go deep in five straight, according to MLB.com. The Japanese first baseman also tied the team’s franchise record, a mark shared by A.J. Pierzynski (2012), Paul Konerko (2011), Carlos Lee (2003), Frank Thomas (twice in 1994), Ron Kittle (1983) and Greg Luzinski (1983).

Murakami’s two-run homer came off Diamondbacks reliever Ryan Thompson in the seventh, cutting Arizona’s lead to 10-7. His 10 homers are second in the big leagues behind Houston’s Yordan Alvarez, who has 11.

Murakami’s 10 homers, eight coming on the road, are the most in MLB history by a Japanese-born player in his first 24 career games.