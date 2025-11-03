Woodruff declines option with Brewers, who exercise option on Peralta, decline option on Jansen

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Illinois at Purdue
Purdue RB Devin Mockobee will miss the rest of this season after season-ending ankle surgery
NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
Projecting the first College Football Playoff rankings: Is Notre Dame in or out?
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_05.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 5

Top Clips

nbc_pl_regisintv_251103.jpg
Le Bris shares pros, cons of draw with Everton
nbc_pl_moyesintv_251103.jpg
Moyes: Everton ‘were abysmal in the second half’
nbc_pl_suneve_251103.jpg
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Everton Matchweek 10

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Illinois at Purdue
Purdue RB Devin Mockobee will miss the rest of this season after season-ending ankle surgery
NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
Projecting the first College Football Playoff rankings: Is Notre Dame in or out?
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_05.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 5

Top Clips

nbc_pl_regisintv_251103.jpg
Le Bris shares pros, cons of draw with Everton
nbc_pl_moyesintv_251103.jpg
Moyes: Everton ‘were abysmal in the second half’
nbc_pl_suneve_251103.jpg
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Everton Matchweek 10

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Woodruff declines option with Brewers, who exercise option on Peralta, decline option on Jansen

  
Published November 3, 2025 06:25 PM

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff declined a $20 million mutual option for 2026 in favor of a $10 million buyout and the two-time All-Star right-hander will become a free agent.

Milwaukee said Monday it exercised an $8 million team option on two-time All-Star Freddy Peralta, the final year in a contract that will be worth $30 million over seven seasons.

The Brewers declined a $12 million mutual option on catcher Danny Jansen, who get a $500,000 buyout as part of a deal he signed with Tampa Bay that guaranteed $8.5 million.

After missing the 2024 season while recovering from shoulder surgery, Woodruff returned in July and went 7-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 12 starts. He missed the postseason with a right lat strain that was unrelated to the prior injury.

During the postseason, the Brewers had held out hope Woodruff might be able to return if they had made the World Series, an indication he should be ready for the start of the 2026 season. Woodruff will turn 33 on Feb. 10

“As far as the future, I don’t know what that will entail, but I’m glad I had the opportunity to come back here,” Woodruff said before the Brewers’ NL Division Series win over the Chicago Cubs. “My son was born here last year. I’ve got so many roots dug here in Milwaukee. And not just the people in the clubhouse but people outside of the baseball field I’ve gotten to know. It’s home for sure. It’s my second home. Yeah, so for sure, I needed to throw on this uniform again.”

Woodruff agreed before the 2024 season to a backloaded $17.5 million, two-year contract. He gets half the buyout on Jan. 15 and the remainder on July 15.

Jansen, who turns 31 on April 15, batted .254 with a .346 on-base percentage, three homers and seven RBIs in 25 games with Milwaukee after his hometown team acquired him at the trade deadline. He hit .204 with a .314 on-base percentage, 11 homers and 29 RBIs in 73 games with Tampa Bay.

Peralta, 29, made his second All-Star team this season and went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts. He struck out 204 over 176 2/3 innings while helping Milwaukee win a third straight NL Central title.

Milwaukee also selected the contract of right-hander Coleman Crow from Triple-A Nashville. Crow, who turns 25 on Dec. 30, went 4-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 12 starts for Double-A Biloxi and the Sounds.