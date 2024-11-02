 Skip navigation
World Series MVP Freeman played with rib injury throughout the postseason

  
Published November 1, 2024 11:49 PM

LOS ANGELES — World Series MVP Freddie Freeman played with a rib injury during the Dodgers’ run to the championship, in addition to his other ailments.

Freeman said at Friday’s World Series celebration that he had an intercostal strain. The painful injury involving the ribs usually sidelines a player for months.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts introduced Freeman to the crowd as someone who “played with one leg and one rib.”

Freeman sprained his right ankle in the final days of the regular season. In August, he fractured his middle finger. Off the field, his young son, Maximus, endured a major health scare that kept Freeman away from the team for a while.

Freeman hit four home runs and drove in 12 runs in the Dodgers’ five-game win over the New York Yankees in the World Series.