MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

sharks kings andre lee luke kunin
San Jose Sharks make history by going winless through eight games for second straight season
Winnipeg Jets Seattle Kraken Neal Pionk
Nikolaj Ehlers scores overtime goal to help undefeated Winnipeg Jets improve to 7-0-0
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 302
How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Top Clips

Ex-trainer sues Clippers for Leonard’s treatment
Week 8 matchups with highest point totals
Landau details reasons behind selling fantasy team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
World Series rosters: Dodgers add Alex Vesia, Brusdar Graterol and Miguel Rojas

  
Published October 25, 2024 02:26 PM
Judge, Ohtani headline star-studded World Series
October 24, 2024 01:57 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show discusses the big-market World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, breaking down what they're watching for in what could be a historic Fall Classic.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Left-hander Alex Vesia, right-hander Brusdar Graterol and infielder Miguel Rojas were added to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series roster before Friday’s opener against the New York Yankees.

Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and right-handers Evan Phillips and Edgardo Henriquez were dropped.

Vesia was left off the NL Championship Series roster after an intercostal injury while warming up for NL Division Series Game 5 against San Diego on Oct. 11.

Rojas hasn’t played since Game 3 of the Padres matchup on Oct. 8 due to an adductor injury.

Graterol has been sidelined since Sept. 24 by inflammation in his pitching shoulder. Graterol pitched three scoreless outings in the 2020 World Series against Tampa Bay. He was limited to seven regular-season appearances this season.

Los Angeles stayed with 13 pitchers and 13 position players.

The Yankees had not yet announced their roster.