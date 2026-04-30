Yankees ace Gerrit Cole allows 3 runs and 3 hits over 5 2/3 innings in 3rd minor league rehab start

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole allowed three runs and three hits over 5 2/3 innings in his third minor league injury rehabilitation start.

His outing came in the Somerset Patriots’ 6-5, seven-inning loss to Boston’s Portland Sea Dogs in the second game of a doubleheader in the Double-A Eastern League.

Cole struck out three and walked none, throwing 45 of 60 pitches for strikes.

“Not a lot of large misses and consistency out of all of the offerings today, which was nice,” Cole said. “I was pleased with the changeup. The shape and the location was pretty good today, probably the best it’s been.”

Cole retired his first 11 batters before Ronald Rosario’s single. Johanfran Garcia hit a two-run homer on the next pitch for a 2-1 lead in the fourth and Max Ferguson also went deep on the first pitch, in the fifth.

Cole has a 4.40 ERA in three minor league starts, striking out 10 and walking one in 14 1/3 innings while allowing four homers. The 35-year-old right-hander made his first rehab start on April 17. While position players’ minor league rehab assignments are limited to 20 days, pitchers have 30 days and those recovering from Tommy John surgery may receive three consecutive 10-day extensions.

“It may seem like the same thing over and over again, but that’s the point, it’s that we don’t have time up there to push in an extra day should the recovery not be — you got to go and you got to perform,” Cole said. “I want to get there, but I just have to build such a big base in order to get up there, get in the flow, and start to execute so in that regard it’s easy to stay focused on what I got to do, even though when I’m daydreaming sometimes I’m wishing I’m pitching against the Rangers.”

A six-time All-Star, Cole is returning from reconstructive elbow surgery on March 11 last year that sidelined him for 2025. The last official outing for the 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner was in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series that Oct. 30.

Playing a day after his 25th birthday, Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe went 2 for 4. He is batting .303 (10 for 33) with one homer and three RBIs in 10 minor league games starting on April 14.

Recovering from left shoulder surgery on Oct. 14, Volpe could be activated by the Yankees for their series opener against Baltimore in New York.

Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón is set to make his second minor league rehab start for Somerset. He allowed one hit over 4 1/3 scoreless innings on April 24 for High-A Hudson Valley. He struck out four, walked one and threw 43 of 65 pitches for strikes.

Rodón is recovering from surgery last Oct. 15 to remove loose bodies in his left elbow and shave a bone spur. He suffered a setback in late March when he felt tightness in his right hamstring while throwing at the Yankees’ complex in Florida.