Yankees lefty Max Fried pulled from his start at Baltimore after only 3 innings with a sore elbow

BALTIMORE (AP) — New York Yankees left-hander Max Fried was pulled from Wednesday’s start at Baltimore after only three innings because of elbow soreness.

The three-time All-Star is expected to be examined Thursday by team physician Chris Ahmad in New York. The Yankees have an off day then.

Fried headed straight up the tunnel after Baltimore scored twice in the third inning, and the Yankees had Paul Blackburn warming in the bullpen while batting in the fourth. Fried allowed three runs and five hits.

In his previous start at Milwaukee, he permitted five runs in six innings.

Fried has repeatedly dealt with blister issues on his left finger, making four trips to the injured list from 2018-23 while with Atlanta and taking an extended layoff around the All-Star break last year.

He was an All-Star in 2025, his first season with the Yankees. The 32-year-old has posted a 3.21 ERA in 10 starts this season.