Chicago Cubs Postseason Betting Odds
Chicago Cubs Postseason Betting Odds
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
49ersnfcwestbte.jpg
Betting the NFL: The NFC West
MX 2023 Washougal Jett Lawrence arms high at finish line.jpg
Unadilla Motocross by the numbers: Jett Lawrence could clinch Pro Motocross championship
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_oly_lozanowordstograndma_230808.jpg
Lozano carrying nickname in memory of her grandma
nbc_oly_lozanoyoungerself_230808.jpg
Unbelief made Lozano 'not just good but great'
nbc_cfb_realignmentreax_230808.jpg
How CFB can grow as a result of realignment

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Yankees manager Aaron Boone puts on show after getting ejected for 6th time this season

  
Published August 8, 2023 03:47 PM
SPORTS-BBA-YANKEES-WHITESOX-TB

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone argues with an umpire after being ejected during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

TNS

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the most of his AL-leading sixth ejection this season during a 5-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Boone was booted by plate umpire Laz Diaz after Anthony Volpe was called out on strikes against Chicago reliever Bryan Shaw to begin the eighth inning. After he was thrown out, Boone ran to home plate and went into a theatrical, arm-waving display.

The manager bent down and drew a line in the dirt with his finger at the edge of the left-handed batter’s box, demonstrating where he thought the pitch was, and then mimicked Diaz emphatically calling strike three.

Volpe was caught looking at a sinker that actually appeared to nip the outside corner. But frustration had built up for the Yankees, who left 13 runners on base and struck out 12 times. They were handed eight walks by White Sox pitchers and still mustered only one run.

“I was pretty upset,” said Boone, tossed for the 32nd time in his managerial career. “I just think there were a ton of pitches all night.”

“It’s not about the umpiring,” he added. “We’ve got to capitalize.”