Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton has Tommy John surgery

  
Published February 22, 2025 01:05 PM

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton had Tommy John surgery Friday to repair his right elbow.

Manager Aaron Boone announced the development after Friday’s exhibition season opener.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2022 amateur draft from Texas Tech, Hampton signed for a $497,500 bonus and was rated the Yankees’ No. 6 prospect — second among pitchers — last year by MLB.com.

He was 4-3 with a 3.63 ERA in 20 starts for Class A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset in 2023, striking out 145 in 106 2/3 innings, then didn’t pitch in a game last year until July 1 because of a flexor strain. He went 0-1 with a 2.41 ERA in seven starts at three levels, striking out 16 in 18 2/3 innings. Hampton didn’t pitch after Aug. 10 because of a lower body injury.

Hampton had been in big league camp as an invitee for the second straight year.