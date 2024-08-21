Yankees place rookie Luis Gil on 15-day injured list with a strained lower back

NEW YORK — Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained lower back one day after exiting a start against the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning.

Manager Aaron Boone said he expects the rookie to return soon.

“It’s minor, it’s just lower back soreness,” Boone said before the Yankees continued a three-game series with Cleveland. “I think he feels better even already today and the hope is he’ll be able to stay pretty active through this stint and hopefully be back pitching right around that time.

“Hopefully in the grand scheme of things, it serves as something that helps preserve him a little bit and save some stuff for him down the stretch. So don’t expect it to be long.”

The Yankees pulled Gil after he called for an athletic trainer following an 89 mph changeup to Jose Ramírez. Before his final pitch, Gil allowed a homer to Brayan Rocchio and walked Steven Kwan on four pitches.

After New York’s 9-5, 12-inning loss, Gil said he began experiencing discomfort in the third when he issued two walks and loaded the bases.

“I never felt anything like that,” Gil said through a translator. “You’re a little worried because you’re coming out of the game because you’re feeling something that’s not right.”

To replace Gil on the roster, the Yankees recalled Will Warren from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Warren is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA in three starts. The right-hander allowed two hits in five innings Aug. 14 in Chicago against the White Sox.

Pitching on seven days’ rest, Gil allowed three runs and three hits in three-plus innings. He struggled with command most of the night, walking six and throwing first-pitch strikes to only six of 19 batters.

Gil is 12-6 with a 3.39 ERA in 25 starts but has issued 66 walks — the most among qualified pitchers. He has thrown 124 2/3 innings after missing most of the previous two seasons due to Tommy John surgery.

Gil won nine straight decisions from April 21 to June 14 but is 3-5 with a 5.84 ERA in his last nine starts.

Gil debuted in August 2021 and was 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in six outings. He made one start for the Yankees in 2022 before getting injured.