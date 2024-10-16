Yankees vs. Guardians ALCS Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, Betting trends and stats

Aaron Judge broke out of his postseason slump and the New York Yankees grabbed a stranglehold on the American League Championship series with a 6-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday Night. With the Yankees up two games to none, the series shifts to Progressive Field in Cleveland for Game 3 Thursday evening.

The likely American League MVP had just 1 RBI in the playoffs but came to life on Tuesday Night with a sacrifice fly in the 2nd inning that drove in one and then the 2-run blast in the 7th to put the Bronx Bombers in control of this series. Yes, New York held serve and now Cleveland gets to play potentially three straight in their park, but the data suggests the Guardians are now a longshot to advance to the World Series. Of the 91 teams that have taken a 2-0 series lead in a Best of 7 series, 76 (83.5%) have gone on to win the series.

Clay Holmes came on in relief of Gerrit Cole in the 5th inning and got the win for New York. Tanner Bibee got just four outs for the Guardians allowing 5 hits and 3 runs (2 earned) and took the loss.

Clarke Schmidt will take the mound for the Yankees in Game 3 Thursday Night. The Guardians have yet to announce their starter.

Lets dive a little deeper into Game 3 and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees @ Guardians – Game 3

● Date: Wednesday, October 17, 2024

● Time: 5:08 PM ET

● Site: Progressive Field

● City: Cleveland, OH

● TV/Streaming: TBS, TruTV, MAX

ALCS Game 3 odds for Yankees @ Guardians

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

● Moneyline: Cleveland Guardians (-105), New York Yankees (-115)

● Spread: Guardians +1.5 (-185), Yankees -1.5 (+150)

● Total: 7

Probable starting pitchers for New York @ Cleveland

● Thursday’s pitching matchup (October 17): Clarke Schmidt vs. TBD

○ Guardians: TBD – It will more than likely either be Matthew Boyd or a Bullpen Arm who starts for Cleveland. Boyd has started 2 games and pitched 6.2 innings of 5-hit shutout ball with 10 Ks this postseason. The Guardians’ bullpen has thrown 36.2 innings in the playoffs and possesses a 2.77 ERA.

○ Yankees: Schmidt (0-0, 3.86 ERA) – started a game in the Division series against KC allowing 4 hits and 2 earned runs while recording 4 strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of ALCS Game 3: Yankees @ Guardians

Teams winning the first two games of a best of seven series have gone on to win the series 83.5% of the time.

After cashing the Game Total UNDER in each of the games against Kansas City, each of the ALCS games have hit the Game Total OVER.

The Yankees are 3-3 ATS this postseason.

The Guardians are 2-5 ATS and 4-3 to the OVER this postseason.

Aaron Judge is now 3-18 (.167) with 1 HR and 4 RBIs this postseason.

Jose Ramirez is 4-24 (.167) with 2 HR, 1 2B, and 3 strikeouts this postseason.

Steven Kwanhas at least one hit in each of Cleveland’s 7 playoff games. He is 13-29 (.448).

New York and Cleveland have met in the playoffs 6 times: 1997, 1998, 2007, 2017, 2020, and 2022. The Yankees 4 of the 6 series including the most recent series – the 2022 ALDS 3 games to 2. Overall, the Yankees are 16-12 against Cleveland in the playoffs.

Playoff Histories for Cleveland and New York

Guardians: Cleveland has an all-time record of 63-62. They have appeared in the World Series 6 times – 1920, 1948, 1954,1995, 1997, and 2016 – and lost 6 times.

Cleveland has an all-time record of 63-62. They have appeared in the World Series 6 times – 1920, 1948, 1954,1995, 1997, and 2016 – and lost 6 times. Yankees: The Yankees are looking to claim their 41st AL Pennant. New York has won 27 World Championships. Their last World Series victory was in 2009. They have been to the playoffs 57 times.

Expert picks & predictions for Game 3 of the ALCS between Cleveland and New York

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Game 3 between the Guardians and the Yankees:



Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Run Line Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the OVER of 7 Total Runs

