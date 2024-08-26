Yankees vs. Nationals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 26

It’s Monday, August 26, and the New York Yankees (77-54) and Washington Nationals (59-72) open a 3-game series at Nationals Park in our nation’s capital.

The Yankees took 2 of 3 over the weekend against the Colorado Rockies. The highlight of Sunday’s win was the trio of Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton going deep in back-to-back-to-back fashion in the bottom of the 7th inning.

DJ Herz struck out 8 in 5 innings Sunday as the Nationals knocked off the Atlanta Braves 5-1 to avoid being swept.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees vs. Nationals - live today

● Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

● Time: 6:45PM EST

● Site: Nationals Park

● City: Washington, DC

● TV/Streaming: YES, MASN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Yankees vs. Nationals

The latest odds as of Monday morning:

● Money Line : Nationals +155, Yankees -190

● Spread : Nationals +1.5 (+100), Yankees -1.5 (-120)

● Over/Under : 9 runs



Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Yankees vs. Nationals

● Sunday’s win moved New York to 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are 41-25 away from Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +128.

● The Nationals’ win vs. the Braves Sunday improved their mark in their last 10 games to 4-6. They are 30-33 at Nationals Park. Their overall run differential for the season is -61.

● Who’s Hot? Aaron Judge could be at the top of this list for every Yankees’ game. He now is on pace to hit 62 HRs this season. Nestor Cortes may not be on a roll quite the size of Judge but he’s been special of late. He is 2-0 in his last 2 starts pitching 14 scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts.

● Who’s Not! Anthony Volpe went hitless in 4ABs Sunday. He is just 7-33 (.212) over his last 9 games.

Probable starting pitchers for New York vs. Washington

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 25): Nestor Cortes vs. Mitchell Parker

○ Yankees: Cortes (7-10, 4.00 ERA) has allowed 66 earned runs and 142 hits while striking out 137 over 148.1 innings

○ Nationals: Parker (7-7, 4.26 ERA) has allowed 58 earned runs and 121 hits while striking out 104 over 122.2 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees vs. Nationals on August 26, 2024

● Jazz Chisholm, Jr. is 3-4 in his career against the rookie, Mitchell Parker

● The Yankees are 4-1 on the Run Line and 3-2 to the OVER in their last 5 games

● The Nationals are 4-1 on the Run Line but 1-4 to the OVER in their last 5 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Yankees vs. Nationals game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Nationals vs. Yankees today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 9 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)



