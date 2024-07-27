Yankees vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 27

It’s Saturday, July 27, and the New York Yankees (60-45) and Boston Red Sox (55-47) continue their weekend series at Fenway Park in Boston, MA. Masataka Yoshida’s 2-run single helped Boston overcome a 470-foot home run from Aaron Judge and the Red Sox took game 1 of this series by the score of 9-7. With the win, the Red Sox pulled to within 2 games of the Yankees in the loss column.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees vs. Red Sox live today

● Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024

● Time: 7:15PM EST

● Site: Fenway Park

● City: Boston, MA

● TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Yankees vs. Red Sox

The latest odds as of Saturday afternoon:

● Money Line : Yankees +100, Red Sox -120

● Spread : Yankees +1.5 (-200), Red Sox -1.5 (+150)

● Over/Under : 10 runs

Recent team stats for Yankees vs. Red Sox

● The Yankees have lost 3 in a row and are now just 6-13 in July. The Yankees are now 33-22 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is +97.

● Boston has now won 3 in a row at home but is just 4-6 in their last 10 overall. They are now 25-25 at Fenway. Their overall run differential is +31.

Probable starting pitchers for Boston vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (July 27): Marcus Stroman vs. Kutter Crawford

○ Yankees: Stroman (7-5, 3.51 ERA) has allowed 43 earned runs and 97 hits while striking out 83 over 110.1 innings

○ Red Sox: Crawford (6-8, 3.37 ERA) has allowed 44 earned runs and 95 hits while striking out 112 over 117.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees vs. Red Sox on July 27, 2024

● The Red Sox have covered the Run Line in 3 straight home games

● The OVER is 4-1 in the Yankees last 5 divisional matchups

● The Red Sox have won 18 of their 33 series this season

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Yankees vs. Red Sox game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Yankees vs. Red Sox game:

- Money Line : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Money Line

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and leans towards playing the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning on playing OVER 10 Total Runs

