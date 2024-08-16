Yankees vs. Tigers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 16

It’s Friday, August 16, and the New York Yankees (72-50) road trip continues with a weekend series in Motown against the Detroit Tigers (59-63).

Aaron Judge hit his 300th HR in his 955th game in New York’s last outing. He is the fastest in the history of the game to reach 300 home runs. Ralph Kiner held the record previously hitting his 300th in his 1,087th game.

New York is tied atop the American League East with the Baltimore Orioles. The Tigers sit in 4th in the AL Central.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees vs. Tigers - live today

● Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

● Time: 6:40PM EST

● Site: Comerica Park

● City: Detroit, MI

● TV/Streaming: YES, BSDET

Game odds for Yankees vs. Tigers

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Money Line : Tigers +165, Yankees -200

● Spread : Tigers +1.5 (+100), Yankees -1.5 (-120)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Recent team stats for Yankees vs. Tigers

● The Yankees are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are 40-23 away from Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +118.

● The Tigers are also 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are 29-31 at Comerica Park. Their overall run differential for the season is -5.

● Who’s Hot? Juan Soto is 6-13 (.462) over his last 4 games. All 6 hits are Home Runs!

● Who’s Not! Anthony Volpe did pick up a hit in New York’s last game, but he is still just 2 for his last 30 (.067) with 13 strikeouts over his last 8 games.

Probable starting pitchers for New York vs. Detroit

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 16): Gerrit Cole vs. TBD

○ Yankees: Cole (3-2, 4.70 ERA) has allowed 24 earned runs and 51 hits while striking out 52 over 46 innings

○ Detroit: TBD – This is a bullpen game for the Tigers. In August, Detroit pitching has won 7 of 13 games with a 3.27 ERA over 118.1 innings. Opposing hitters are batting .201 against them.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees vs. Tigers on August 16, 2024

● The Yankees are 6-2 to the OVER in their last 10 games.

● The Yankees are 4-6 on the Run Line in their last 10 games.

● The Tigers are 10-1 on the Run Line in their last 11 games.

● The Tigers are 4-6-1 to the OVER in their 11 games

● Gerrit Cole struck out 10 batters in his last outing.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Yankees vs. Tigers game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Yankees vs. Tigers today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8 runs

