Yankees vs. White Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 12

It’s Sunday, August 12, and the New York Yankees (70-49) are in the Windy City for a series against the Chicago White Sox (28-91).

New York comes in following a weekend that saw them win 2 of 3 in the Bronx against the Texas Rangers while the White Sox lost a pair to the rival Cubs.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees vs. White Sox - live today

● Date: Monday, August 12, 2024

● Time: 8:10PM EST

● Site: Guaranteed Rate Field

● City: Chicago, IL

● TV/Streaming: YES, NBCSCH

Game odds for Yankees vs. White Sox

The latest odds as of Monday morning:

● Money Line : White Sox +240, Yankees -300

● Spread : White Sox +2.5 (+105), Yankees -2.5 (-130)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Yankees vs. White Sox

● The Yankees won 2 of 3 and have jumped back into a tie for 1st in the American League East. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are 38-22 away from Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +117.

● The White Sox have lost 3 straight and are 1-9 in their last 10 games. They are 17-42 at Guaranteed Rate Field. Their overall run differential for the season is an amazing -251.

● Who’s Hot? Juan Soto has hit safely in 10 of the Yankees’ last 12 games. Yesterday, he smashed a couple of bombs against Texas.

● Who’s Not! Anthony Volpe was 0-12 with 7 strikeouts this weekend against the Rangers.

Probable starting pitchers for New York vs. Chicago

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 12): Luis Gil vs. Ky Bush

○ Yankees: Gil (12-5, 3.06 ERA) has allowed 40 earned runs and 73 hits while striking out 138 over 117.2 innings

○ White Sox: Bush (0-1, 6.75 ERA) has allowed 3 earned runs and 2 hits while striking out 3 over 4 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox vs. Yankees on August 12, 2024

● The Yankees’ last 7 road games have gone OVER the Total

● The White Sox are 7-13 on the Run Line in their last 20 games

● The Yankees are 16-4 to the OVER the last 20 games

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Yankees vs. White Sox game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Yankees vs. White Sox today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 9 runs

