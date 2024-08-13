Yankees vs. White Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 13

It’s Tuesday, August 13, and the New York Yankees (70-50) and Chicago White Sox (29-91) take the field for Game 2 of their series.

The White Sox scored one of the most lopsided victories of the season last night. New York was a $3 favorite and got smacked 12-2 by a team that had lost 24 of their previous 25 games. Gavin Sheets led the onslaught for Chicago going 4-5 with 3 2Bs and 4 RBIs.

Game details & how to watch Yankees vs. White Sox - live today

● Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

● Time: 8:10PM EST

● Site: Guaranteed Rate Field

● City: Chicago, IL

● TV/Streaming: YES, NBCSCH

Game odds for Yankees vs. White Sox

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Money Line : White Sox +240, Yankees -300

● Spread : White Sox +2.5 (+100), Yankees -2.5 (-120)

● Over/Under : 9.5 runs

Recent team stats for Yankees vs. White Sox

● Last night’s loss dropped the Yankees ½ game behind the idle Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They are 38-23 away from Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +107.

● The White Sox won last night for just the 2nd time in their last 10 games. They are 18-42 at Guaranteed Rate Field. Their overall run differential for the season is a robust -241.

● Who’s Hot? Gavin Sheets is 10-16 (.625) in his last 4 games. Aaron Judge is 8 for his last 14 (.571).

● Who’s Not! Anthony Volpe is 1 for his last 23 with 10 strikeouts over his last 6 games. His lone hit was an infield single.

Probable starting pitchers for New York vs. Chicago

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 13): Nestor Cortes vs. Jonathan Cannon

○ Yankees: Cortes (5-10, 4.42 ERA) has allowed 66 earned runs and 136 hits while striking out 124 over 134.1 innings

○ Chicago: Cannon (2-5, 3.91 ERA) has allowed 33 earned runs and 77 hits while striking out 51 over 76 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox vs. Yankees on August 13, 2024

● The Yankees’ last 8 road games have gone OVER the Total

● The White Sox are 8-13 on the Run Line in their last 21 games

● The Yankees are 17-4 to the OVER the last 21 games

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Yankees vs. White Sox game

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 9.5 runs

