Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws 5 good innings, Shohei Ohtani rips double as Dodgers prepare for opener in Japan

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: West Coast Conference Tournament Semifinal-Gonzaga vs San Francisco
WCC Tournament - Gonzaga vs. No. 19 Saint Mary’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Hunter Dickinson
Several once-highly ranked teams enter conference tournament week in need of wins to make NCAA field
Geno Auriemma
Teams vying for No. 1 NCAA seeds stated their cases and now its up to selection committee to decide

Top Clips

nbc_golf_morikawapresser_250311.jpg
Morikawa rebounding from runner-up finish at API
nbc_golf_lf_justinthomaspresser_250311.jpg
Thomas: Ongoing PGA Tour, LIV limbo is ‘draining’
nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: West Coast Conference Tournament Semifinal-Gonzaga vs San Francisco
WCC Tournament - Gonzaga vs. No. 19 Saint Mary’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Hunter Dickinson
Several once-highly ranked teams enter conference tournament week in need of wins to make NCAA field
Geno Auriemma
Teams vying for No. 1 NCAA seeds stated their cases and now its up to selection committee to decide

Top Clips

nbc_golf_morikawapresser_250311.jpg
Morikawa rebounding from runner-up finish at API
nbc_golf_lf_justinthomaspresser_250311.jpg
Thomas: Ongoing PGA Tour, LIV limbo is ‘draining’
nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws 5 good innings, Shohei Ohtani rips double as Dodgers prepare for opener in Japan

  
Published March 11, 2025 11:00 AM

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out seven over five impressive innings and Shohei Ohtani ripped a 118.5 mph double during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ penultimate game of the spring schedule.

Yamamoto threw 75 pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Camelback Ranch. His fastball touched 97 mph and four of the seven strikeouts came on his splitter. The Japanese right-hander gave up one run on four hits in his final spring training start, walking one.

Yamamoto is scheduled to start the Dodgers’ regular-season opener against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18. Ohtani is expected to be the designated hitter.

Ohtani’s third extra-base hit of the spring came in the first inning and the reigning National League MVP jogged into second base for the easy double. He grounded out in the second and struck out in the fourth.

Ohtani is 6 of 17 this spring (.353) with two doubles and a homer. The 30-year-old is trying to bounce back from offseason shoulder surgery.

Rookie right-hander Roki Sasaki is scheduled to start the final spring training game for the Dodgers. He’s expected to start the second Dodgers-Cubs game in Japan on March 19.