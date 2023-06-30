 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer's 'precise setup' leads to 3-under Round 2
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_golf_dpbritishmastersrnd2_230630.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2

nbc_roto_ctbkimalzolay_230628.jpg
07:04
Alzolay, Kim among intriguing fantasy MLB pickups
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski highlight two widely available players that have been heating up and why they should be on fantasy baseball manager’s radars.
    Preston Tucker
    SD Left Fielder #33
    Padres place OF Preston Tucker on 10-day IL
    Preston Tucker
    SD Left Fielder #33
    Preston Tucker stays hot for Padres’ Triple-A club
    Max Schrock
    2nd Baseman #32
    Padres reassign Schrock, four others to minors
    Preston Tucker
    SD Left Fielder #33
    Padres sign Preston Tucker to minors contract
    Preston Tucker
    SD Left Fielder #33
    Braves sign Preston Tucker to minors contract
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez to compete in Home Run Derby in Seattle next month
Rangers or Diamondbacks more poised for success?