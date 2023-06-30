 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_golf_dpbritishmastersrnd2_230630.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_golf_dpbritishmastersrnd2_230630.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBMax Schrock

Max
Schrock

Andre Iguodala, Harrison Barnes, LeBron James
Reds spoil Scherzer’s return with a 1-0 ninth-inning win
Max Scherzer turned in a stellar performance for the New York Mets in his return from an oblique injury. Scherzer struck out 11 while pitching six innings of two-hit ball, but New York lost 1-0 to the last-place Reds.
  • Max-Schrock.jpg
    Max Schrock
    2nd Baseman #32
    Padres reassign Schrock, four others to minors
  • Max-Schrock.jpg
    Max Schrock
    2nd Baseman #32
    Padres sign Max Schrock to minor league contract
  • Max-Schrock.jpg
    Max Schrock
    2nd Baseman #32
    Reds officially release Max Schrock on Tuesday
  • Max-Schrock.jpg
    Max Schrock
    2nd Baseman #32
    Max Schrock designated for assignment
  • Max-Schrock.jpg
    Max Schrock
    2nd Baseman #32
    Max Schrock has fractured kneecap