The Regression Files: Week 13
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13 of 2023 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Simms: Hill is arguably greatest WR ‘weapon’ ever
‘Unfortunate’ Taylor will miss time due to surgery
Raiders reportedly could have interest in Shaw
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
The Regression Files: Week 13
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13 of 2023 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Simms: Hill is arguably greatest WR ‘weapon’ ever
‘Unfortunate’ Taylor will miss time due to surgery
Raiders reportedly could have interest in Shaw
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLB
MLB Unsigned Free Agent
Richard Rodriguez
Richard
Rodriguez
02:28
Grab Giovanny Gallegos
Rotoworld’s Drew Silva takes stock of closer situations in the MLB for fantasy baseball and sees that the Cardinals’ Giovanny Gallegos is primed for a ton of save opportunities given the team’s need to make up games.
Richard Rodriguez
FA
Relief Pitcher
#48
Marlins sign Richard Rodríguez to minors contract
Richard Rodriguez
FA
Relief Pitcher
#48
Yankees sign Richard Rodriguez to minors contract
Richard Rodriguez
FA
Relief Pitcher
#48
Richard Rodriguez among three suspended for PEDs
Richard Rodriguez
FA
Relief Pitcher
#48
Bucs ‘definitely’ interested in Rich-Rod reunion
Richard Rodriguez
FA
Relief Pitcher
#48
Braves non-tender reliever Richard Rodriguez
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Sonny in St. Louis
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Woodruff, Lewis among 63 new free agents as 19 players reach deals and teams make flurry of trades
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ohtani, baseball’s two-way star, becomes first two-time unanimous MVP
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball State of the Union: Outfield
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
MLB Team Roundup: Texas Rangers
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
MLB Team Roundup: Arizona Diamondbacks
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
