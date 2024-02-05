 Skip navigation
MLBToronto Blue JaysRyan Jennings

Ryan
Jennings

Justin Turner
Report: Justin Turner and Toronto Blue Jays agree to 1-year, $13 million contract
Justin Turner hit .276 with 23 homers, 96 RBIs and an .800 OPS last season for the Red Sox after spending the previous nine seasons with the Dodgers.
