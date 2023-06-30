 Skip navigation
Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_golf_dpbritishmastersrnd2_230630.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBPhiladelphia PhilliesSimon Muzziotti

Simon
Muzziotti

Philadelphia Phillies v Oakland Athletics
01:21
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bets for Thursday, including a pick in the Guardians vs Royals and a Taijuan Walker prop against the Cubs.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Schwarber’s 20th homer propels Phillies to 3-2 victory over the A’s, series sweep
Phillies ace Nola loses no-hitter in seventh, wins game 8-3 over Tigers
Short prefers Wheeler over Nola
Nationals blow 6-run lead, rebound to beat Phillies 8-7
Phillies’ Alec Bohm put on injured list with strained hamstring