Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cubs acquire INF Isaac Paredes from the Rays for 3B Christopher Morel and 2 minor leaguers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Leading 3M Open, Jhonattan Vegas hits drive into one of most random places ever
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
George Russell disqualified from Belgian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton declared winner
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Highlights: The Senior Open Championship, Round 4
Rory ‘excited for the future’ of golf and Olympics
Kuchar shoots 8-under 63 on 3M Open Moving Day
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Paris 2024
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
All Sports
All Sports
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cubs acquire INF Isaac Paredes from the Rays for 3B Christopher Morel and 2 minor leaguers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Leading 3M Open, Jhonattan Vegas hits drive into one of most random places ever
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
George Russell disqualified from Belgian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton declared winner
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Highlights: The Senior Open Championship, Round 4
Rory ‘excited for the future’ of golf and Olympics
Kuchar shoots 8-under 63 on 3M Open Moving Day
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
All Sports
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
View All Scores
MLB
Tampa Bay Rays
Ty Johnson
TJ
Ty
Johnson
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Cubs acquire INF Isaac Paredes from the Rays for 3B Christopher Morel and 2 minor leaguers
The Chicago Cubs acquired All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday for third baseman Christopher Morel and two minor leaguers.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ty Johnson
TB
Starting Pitcher
Cubs acquire Ty Johnson in Isaac Paredes trade
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Tyler Fitzgerald surging, pitching adds galore
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Orioles acquire right-handed starter Zach Eflin from Tampa Bay for 3 minor leaguers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Cobb’s Return
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Mariners acquire OF Randy Arozarena from Rays, hoping to awaken slumbering offense
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Saves and Steals: Scott starts second half on a roll
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Mixing It Up: Blake Snell’s resurgence, River Ryan debuts
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Close Ad