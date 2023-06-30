 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Yency Almonte

MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics
11:04
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
  • Brusdar Graterol Dodgers.jpg
    Brusdar Graterol
    LAD Relief Pitcher #48
    Dodgers place Brusdar Graterol on paternity list
  • Yency Almonte.jpg
    Yency Almonte
    LAD Relief Pitcher #38
    Yency Almonte faces hitters on Wednesday in camp
  • Yency Almonte.jpg
    Yency Almonte
    LAD Relief Pitcher #38
    Dodgers avoid arbitration with Yency Almonte
  • Yency Almonte.jpg
    Yency Almonte
    LAD Relief Pitcher #38
    Dodgers activate Yency Almonte from 15-day IL
  • Yency Almonte.jpg
    Yency Almonte
    LAD Relief Pitcher #38
    Yency Almonte (elbow) to be activated on Wed.
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Aaron Judge says toe ligament is torn and he’s not ready for baseball activities
No-hit debut gives LAD’s Sheehan short-term upside
Sheehan’s talent not in question after MLB debut
Rangers or Diamondbacks more poised for success?
A year after running it back, the Vikings are tearing it down