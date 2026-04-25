Nicholas Romano leads early in Philadelphia Super 250 Heat 1

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Cole Davies highlighted the first heat with Seth Hammaker leading Heat 2 to the line after setting the fastest time in qualification.

Seth Hammaker paces Philadelphia in hometown race With rain in the forecast later today, qualification takes on added significance.

Heat 1

Nicholas Romano got the early jump. This will keep his goggles clear of mud for now.

Last week’s overall winner, Nate Thrasher, is cautiously giving chase. He is five seconds down on Lap 3.

Luca Marsalisi slotted into third.

Cole Davies got a poor start and was outside the top five in sixth, but the most important factor is to stay out of trouble.

Surprisingly, Coty Schock was on the outside looking in until Lap 4. And as soon as he cracked the top nine, he lost the position again.

Thrasher crash on Lap 5 with time running off the clock. He lost a position while picking his bike off the ground.

Davies moved up to fourth on the white flag lap.