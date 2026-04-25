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Seth Hammaker paces Philadelphia in hometown race

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  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published April 25, 2026 03:39 PM

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Seth Hammaker (48.679) posted the fastest lap in 250 qualification during the first session. Cole Davies (49.122) had a modicum of revenge in the second session to beat Hammaker by a tenth of a second.

Hammaker was docked his fastest lap, however, after cutting the course.

Daxton Bennick (49.854) and Nate Thrasher (49.985) were top-five riders in both sessions, with Marshall Weltin (50.062) posting a fast time in Qualification 2 to round out the top five.

Super-rookie Landen Gordon (50.352) was just outside the top five in sixth.

Combined Qualification results

Qualification 1

Seth Hammaker (48.679) set the pace early in the first qualification session, leading championship leader Cole Davies (49.122) by four-tenths of a second.

Hammaker cannot afford to lose points this week if he wants to keep Davies from clinching the title in Hammaker’s home race.

Daxton Bennick (50.066) slotted into third as temperatures drop.

Last week’s winner, Nate Thrasher (50.124), kept his momentum alive with the fourth-best time.

Luke Clout (50.389) rounded out the top five.

Qualification 1 Group A