Charli Cannon warms up for 2026 Women’s Pro Motocross Championship with two High Point Raceway victories

RacerXOnline.com reports that Charli Cannon won the 250 Pro Sport (with results of second and first in the two motos) and Open Pro Sport (3-1) in the Loretta Lynn’s Motocross Amateur Nationals Northeast Area Qualifier at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, this past weekend. Cannon finished second in the College (18-24) Sportsman division with a 2-2.

Cannon will return to High Point on June 19, Father’s Day weekend, as she and the ladies of the 2026 Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony season contest the third round of their six-round championship season.

Kyleigh Stallings joins Storm Lake Honda for 2026 Women’s Motocross Championship Kyleigh Stallings has two WMX wins on a Kawasaki. This marks the first time she will compete on a Honda.

In 2026, competitors in the WMX series will be required to obtain their AMA (American Motorcycle Association) professional license, so Cannon will not be allowed to run in the Loretta’s, but as she has not yet raced at High Point, this allowed her to gain some valuable experience. Cannon finished second to Lachlan Turner in last year’s WMX Championship.

Cannon will ride for the Quadlock Honda team in the WMX series.

“I’ve had a really fun weekend,” Cannon said. “We decided to make the road trip up and just get some time in on the High Point track. I’ve never been here, and I have a WMX race coming up, so I just thought it was a good opportunity to get familiar with the track and know the layout. I had so much fun. I came away with first in 250 Pro [Sport], second in College boy and first in 450 Pro [Sport]. So, good day on tricky conditions. It was quite muddy but so much fun.”

