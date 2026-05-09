Haiden Deegan fastest in Salt Lake City 250 East/West Showdown Q1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: Haiden Deegan and Levi Kitchen broke the 50-second barrier in the first qualification and landed one-two on the chart. Seth Hammaker was the fastest Eastern divisional rider and the only other racer to land in the 49-second range.

Factory Husqvarna’s shutdown will cascade through SuperMotocross field Husqvarna’s rapid departure from SuperMotocross could have a ripple effect throughout the paddock.

Qualification 1

Western Division

Deegan (49.113) is anxious to get this round over so he can fully concentrate on the 450 class and Pro Motocross. He earned the holeshot in the first qualification session with Ryder DiFrancesco in tow.

Deegan started out quick and got progressively faster as the session continued.

Deegan had nearly a one-second lead for most of the session, but Levi Kitchen (49.668) twisted the throttle a little harder at the end and cut that to .55 seconds. He was second on the board and the only other rider to crack the 50 -second advantage.

Lux Turner (50.472) surged into third overall in the first session on the track.

Fourth-place DiFrancesco (50.555) and Max Anstie (50.637) rounded out the top five.

In his second professional race, Kayden Minear (51.003) was seventh.

Eastern Division

Seth Hammaker (49.830) led the field into the Eastern divisional qualification and he held the top spot throughout the session.

That time put him third overall, with Deegan and Kitchen faster in the West session.

Hammaker was more than one second faster than Nate Thrasher (50.926).

Eastern champion, Cole Davies (51.046) took a casual approach to qualification and landed

Fourth-place Devin Simonson (51.290) earned his first podium in the Nashville Supercross race this season. He wants another

Henry Miller (51.433) rounded out the top five.

Combined East/West results through Q1

