Cole Davies, Nate Thrasher win 250 Detroit heats

DETROIT, Michigan: The heat races set the lineup for the top 18 riders,

Heat 1

Caden Dudney was the best out of the gate as he leads Nick Romano and points’ leader Cole Davies.

The top three have separated from the field, which is led by uke Clout in fourth and Casey Cochran.

Jo Shimoda got a slow start and is outside the top five. He slides into fifth on Lap 5.

Dudney crashed hard on Lap 6 in the whoops, handing the lead to Romano.

Davies pushes Romano out of the way later on that lap and took the lead.

Dudney remounted quickly and stayed in the top five; Shimoda moved into third.

Davies held the lead till the checkers. He won over Romano and Shimoda.

Dudney recovered for fourth with Casey Cochran rounding out the top five.

Henry Miller (sixth), Luca Marsalisi (seventh), Jeremy Hand (eighth), and Landon (ninth) also moved directly to the Main.

Clout fell to 10th and had to line up for the Last Chance Qualifier.

Heat 1 Results

Heat 2

Nate Thrasher earned the holeshot and led Devin Simonson and Daxton Bennick.

Seth Hammaker and Evan Ferry make contact. Ferry lost his seating, but maintained control of the bike.

Hammaker settled into fourth, bringing Coty Schick along.

Hammaker crashed over the handlebars halfway through the race and handed third to Schock. Hammaker remounted and remained in a transfer position.

That allowed Thrasher to scoot out to a four-second lead.

As time ran off the clock, Hammaker took third from Simonson.

Bennick rounded out the top five.

Thrasher held his advantage to the checkers over Schock and Hammaker.

