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Simons’ screamer gives Spurs lead over Brighton

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Nate Thrasher leads early in Cleveland Triple Crown

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  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published April 18, 2026 03:09 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio: Three features contribute to the overall victory, so it’s important to be both fast and consistent.

Feature 1

Nate Thrasher took the lead early in the first moto with Seth Hammaker and Cole Davies giving chase.

Davies moved into second halfway through the first feature.

With six minutes on the clock, Davies crashed and fell to sixth.

Hammaker took the lead from Thrasher with three and half minutes remaining.

Davies almost fell a second time.

Daxton Bennick slotted into third with drama up front.

Rookie Landen Gordon was fourth.

SX 2026 Rd 13 Nashville 250 Cole Davies in whoops.jpg
Cole Davies edges Seth Hammaker in Cleveland Triple Crown Qualification
Qualification is much more important this week than typical The top 18 riders head directly into the afternoon program.
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