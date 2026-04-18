Nate Thrasher leads early in Cleveland Triple Crown

CLEVELAND, Ohio: Three features contribute to the overall victory, so it’s important to be both fast and consistent.

Feature 1

Nate Thrasher took the lead early in the first moto with Seth Hammaker and Cole Davies giving chase.

Davies moved into second halfway through the first feature.

With six minutes on the clock, Davies crashed and fell to sixth.

Hammaker took the lead from Thrasher with three and half minutes remaining.

Davies almost fell a second time.

Daxton Bennick slotted into third with drama up front.

Rookie Landen Gordon was fourth.