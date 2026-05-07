Cade Clason ends SuperMotocross racing career in Salt Lake City

Cade Clason announced on social media that he will make his final SuperMotocross World Championship start this weekend at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Round 17 of the Monster Energy Supercross finale in Salt Lake City.

“It’s been a ride; 13 years of racing dirt bikes all over the world,” Clason posted and then expanded in a seven-minute video. “I’m not a champion or a race winner, but I’m better, I’ve done more, and have been to more places than 10 year old me would have ever imagined. Honestly, that’s all I can ask for.

“I didn’t do this for the money, but because I’ve loved it my whole life. The training, racing, people I’ve met, and places I’ve traveled. I’m not leaving the sport entirely, but it is time to change roles. Stepping away from racing was an easier decision than people might think. I’m excited for what’s next and what the future holds. Salt lake will be the end of my racing career, time for something new.”

Clason’s best finish in SuperMotocross was 10th at Detroit in March 2022, but he has been one of the yeoman privateers for more than a decade.

Clason broke his collarbone in Houston after qualifying for the feature. His best results in 2026 have been a pair of 17ths in Birmingham and his hometown race in Cleveland.

