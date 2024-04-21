Colton Herta’s ‘Bump And Run’ Helps Determine IndyCar Outcome at Long Beach

LONG BEACH, California – Colton Herta brought the “Bump and Run” to Sunday’s 49th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, but the IndyCar driver claimed it was not intentional.

The incident with seven laps to go in the race ruined Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden’s bid to track down Scott Dixon for the checkered flag.

Newgarden had trimmed Dixon’s lead to 0.3621 seconds with 14 laps to go.

With seven laps to go, Dixon encountered traffic and that appeared to be the moment when Newgarden could make what he hoped would be the race-winning move.

But Newgarden’s No. 2 Chevrolet got tagged in the rear by Herta’s No. 26 Gainbridge Honda for Andretti Autosport in the hairpin – the final turn on the 11-turn, 1.98-miles street course.

The rear-end contact sent Newgarden’s Chevrolet into anti-stall mode, momentarily cutting the power. Herta moved into second place, and Newgarden lost two positions and was immediately behind Herta and Alex Palou.

“How is that not a penalty?” Newgarden screamed to his team on the radio. “One hundred percent, that’s a penalty.”

Herta radioed to his crew that Newgarden had stopped in the middle of the corner and that caused the crash.

The two drivers had a conversation on pit road after climbing out of their race cars.

“It seemed pretty obvious, he just got into me and once I got lifted, the car went into anti-stall,” Newgarden explained. “I’m not going to say I was going to get Dixon. We had a great car, great strategy.

“I’m not sure about the Herta deal. They need to take a look at it.”

The “Bump and Run” is a NASCAR technique often used on the short tracks when a driver will bump the car in front of him to loosen it up just enough that he can be passed for the position.

But that is not what Herta had in mind as the Andretti Global driver explained his side of the incident and accepted responsibility.

“I misjudged it a little bit, but he set up a little wide, but it’s up to me to handle it going into the corner,” Herta said. “I don’t like racing like that, especially a guy like Josef Newgarden.

“Overall, I’m happy with the Gainbridge Honda and what we were able to do today. We want wins, but to be in the top five every race, we have to keep putting up points like that.

“The wins will come.”

Scott Dixon. Photo: IndyCar Chris Jones

Meantime, it was Dixon celebrating the win in Victory Lane, the 57th of his career that leaves him just 10 wins behind AJ Foyt’s all-time record of 67.

“Josef was coming strong, but he burned the tires off,” Dixon said. “The stress level was high. Those guys were coming strong. We were a lap or two away from making this easy. I knew Colton was going to be strong.”

Dixon was able to use a fuel-saving strategy to win the race, the second Acura Grand Prix win of his career. He also won on the streets of Long Beach in 2015.

