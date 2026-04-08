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Dean Wilson will race the final five 2026 Supercross races with QuadLock Honda

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published April 8, 2026 11:12 AM

Dean Wilson will join QuadLock Honda beginning with Round 13 of the SuperMotocross World Championship in Nashville, Tennessee, competing in the final five rounds of the Monster Energy Supercross series just as he did last year in a fill-in role for Honda HRC when Jett and Hunter Lawrence were both injured.

Wilson has been competing with QuadLock in the World Supercross series during the winter.

In his five starts of 2025 with Honda HRC, Wilson scored four top-10s with a best result of seventh in the season finale in Salt Lake City.

“Not long now till Nashville,” Wilson said on social media. “I have no [deleted] clue on where I sit in this 450 class. I don’t think my speed is amazing right now, but I’ve put in a good effort over the last few weeks, so we will see. I’m just excited to be back at the races.”