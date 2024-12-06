Devin Simonson signs ClubMX Supercross East contract for 2025

Devin Simonson has signed with ClubMX for the 2025 season, securing his opportunity to race full time in the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Racing professionally since 2021, Simonson has competed with multiple teams during his short career and 2025 reflects a significant stage of his career, racing for an organization that provides team structure, training, and guidance. Even while racing for other teams, Simonson trained at the ClubMX facility in Chesterfield, South Carolina, developing the relationship that turned into his new ride.

“I love this sport but every day when we were training, I was getting my doors blown off by the Club bikes,” Simonson said in a news release. “I thought to myself, if I could just get a chance to ride one, I could show Brandon (Haas) what I am capable of.”

Simonson approached the ClubMX team before the 2024 Ironman Nationals and then went out to score his best finish of the season. He started in the top three in both motos and capitalized on the momentum with a 15th-place overall result.

“There was an opening in the roster and a bike available so we thought we would give him a shot,” said team owner Brendan Haas. “He continued his training with us when he didn’t have to and put in the work without complaint. One thing about Devin: There is never a bad day. His attitude and work ethic are contagious. We want to give people like that an opportunity.”

Simonson continues to value that day.

“You couldn’t wipe the smile off my face that day,” Simonson continued. “The team treated me like I was part of their program all season, helping me get the bike where I wanted it and basically anything I needed. I knew I needed more work on my fitness, but I wanted to show what I was capable of on a good bike, and I think I did that.”

The 2025 contract is for Supercross only and Simonson in the 250 East division.

“People will wonder why we selected Devin Simonson for our final spot but for us it is easy to understand,” Haas said. “His attitude, loyalty and commitment stand out above the other prospects. And, he is here at the right time – we have a new training program, new fitness program and new nutrition program. With everyone riding a 250 this season, we do everything as a team – from our weekly meetings to the gym to the riding, we stay together the entire time. Devin has the skill to open some eyes this season, we see it every day.”

