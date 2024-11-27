Jack Chambers returns to America to race SuperMotocross with Partzilla PRMX

After racing in MXGP competition in the past two seasons, Jack Chambers will return to the United States and race in the SuperMotocross League with the Partzilla PRMX team.

“I’m back on home soil after two seasons of racing MXGP in Europe, looking forward to the challenges that come with racing supercross again,” Chambers posted on social media.

Chambers last raced in the Monster Energy Supercross Series in 2023, making two starts in the 250 SX East division. He qualified for the Main events in two races and finished 17th at Detroit and Daytona International Speedway.

Chambers debuted in Pro Motocross in 2021. He qualified for the Mains in a handful of events in the next two years with a best points finish of 28th. Racing in the MX2 division in MXGP for the Big Van World MTX Kawasaki team, he garnered a little more experience, which raises expectations in 2025 SMX.

In his two MXGP seasons, Chambers finished in the top 20 both times with a best points finish of 17th in 2023. His best overall race finish was a pair of 12th-place results in the GP of Patagonia-Argentina and GP of Sweden last year.

More SuperMotocross News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | MXGP Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

2025 TV Schedule | Track Maps

Pierer Mobility AG announces restructuring plan

Colt Nichols “beat up but nothing crazy”

Eli Tomac wins WSX Rounds 2 and 3

Garrett Marchbanks pivoted twice on way to SMX playoffs

Jorge Prado confirmed for Monster Energy Kawasaki

Ken Roczen renews with H.E.P. Suzuki

Malcolm Stewart was strong in the middle of the season

Cooper Webb crowned King of Paris | Wins Paris Supercross Night 1

Max Vohland opens up about injury, potential for addiction

Max Anstie is a big fish in a small pond

