Jack Chambers returns to America to race SuperMotocross with Partzilla PRMX

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published November 27, 2024 01:47 PM

After racing in MXGP competition in the past two seasons, Jack Chambers will return to the United States and race in the SuperMotocross League with the Partzilla PRMX team.

“I’m back on home soil after two seasons of racing MXGP in Europe, looking forward to the challenges that come with racing supercross again,” Chambers posted on social media.

Chambers last raced in the Monster Energy Supercross Series in 2023, making two starts in the 250 SX East division. He qualified for the Main events in two races and finished 17th at Detroit and Daytona International Speedway.

Chambers debuted in Pro Motocross in 2021. He qualified for the Mains in a handful of events in the next two years with a best points finish of 28th. Racing in the MX2 division in MXGP for the Big Van World MTX Kawasaki team, he garnered a little more experience, which raises expectations in 2025 SMX.

In his two MXGP seasons, Chambers finished in the top 20 both times with a best points finish of 17th in 2023. His best overall race finish was a pair of 12th-place results in the GP of Patagonia-Argentina and GP of Sweden last year.

