Eli Tomac sweeps WSX Rounds 2 and 3 in the Australia GP

Eli Tomac won all three feature races of Round 2 in Perth, Australia and two of three in Round 3 of the doubleheader to score back-to-back series victories. Along with his dominance in Vancouver, Canada for the opening round, Tomac has a firm grip on the championship standings. Tomac leads Ken Roczen by 46 points with one round remaining.

Tomac also won both nights’ Superfinal, which pits 250 and 450 riders against one another.

Sweeping the podium in six races, Ken Roczen was Tomac’s most consistent challenger throughout the doubleheader. He finished second to Tomac in Motos 1 and 3 on the first day and was third in the remaining race. On Day 2, Roczen finished third, second, and third in the three features.

Gregory Aranda finished fourth overall on Sunday with Luke Clout rounding out the top five.

Colt Nichols sustained an undisclosed injury in Race 1 and was taken to Royal Perth Hospital for evaluation.

Joey Savatgy was the only rider during the two rounds to beat Tomac, scoring the win in the second feature on the second day. He finished second in Moto 2 and third in Moto 3 on Day 1 and was second in the two races he failed to win on Sunday.

In the SX2 division, Shane McElrath was the big winner, scoring victories in four of six races. Coty Schock won the other two motos.

Enzo Lopes rounded out the podium on Sunday ahead of fourth-place Cullin Park and fifth-place Cole Thompson.

McElrath leads Schock by 57 points.

More Motorcycle Racing News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | MXGP Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

2025 TV Schedule | Track Maps

Garrett Marchbanks pivoted on way to playoffs

Supercross announces Cyber Week sale

Triumph Motorcycles, Bobby Hewitt part ways

Jorge Prado confirmed for Monster Energy Kawasaki

American Flat Track announces 16-race 2025 schedule

Cooper Webb crowned King of Paris | Wins Paris Supercross Night 1

WSX announces wild card entrants for Australian GP

Julien Beaumer ended 2025 with SMX top-10 sweep

SMX riders Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb head to Paris

Joey Savatgy wins AusSX Round 3 in Wollongong

Clason, Boespflug and Dunka complete Canadian WSX wildcard entries

Joey Savatgy, Dean Wilson win in the AUSSX opener

