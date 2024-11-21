Supercross, Feld Motor Sports announces Cyber Week sale

Feld Motor Sports, the parent company of the Monster Energy Supercross Series, is offering Cyber Week Sale prices from November 21, 2024 through December 8, 2024, with discounts up to 35 percent off.

Tickets are currently on sale at SupercrossLIVE.com, and the unlock code for savings is G7VE35. This sale gives dirt bike racing fans an opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping.

The 2025 season featured an intense battle between Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb, and Chase Sexton. They will return to action on January 11, 2025, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. With 17 rounds nationwide, there is a race close to almost everyone.

This will also be the last time to see Eli Tomac contend for a Supercross championship as he’s announced 2025 will be his final full-time season.

In the 250 division, Tom Vialle (250 East) and RJ Hampshire (250 West) will look to defend their titles. Meanwhile, the two-time defending SuperMotocross World Champion Haiden Deegan feels he has unfinished business in the class as he challenges for his first Supercross title.

FanFest, a festival for the fans that has become a major part of the Supercross experience where fans can jump back and forth between the paddock and the stadium to also watch practice and qualifying, is currently planned for all rounds except Detroit, Michigan in Round 6.

