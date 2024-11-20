 Skip navigation
Triumph Motorcycles, Bobby Hewitt part ways

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published November 20, 2024 12:47 PM

Triumph Motorcycles and Team Principal Bobby Hewitt have mutually decided to part ways, effective immediately. Hewitt’s replacement has yet to be announced.

Triumph began the 2024 season intending to field two riders in the Monster Energy Supercross series and add a third when the Pro Motocross began. An injury to Evan Ferry and the departure of Joey Savatgy largely placed the success or failure of Triumph’s maiden season on the shoulders of Jalek Swoll, who finished eighth in Supercross points and seventh in Motocross. Neither Ferry nor Savatgy will return in 2025.

“I would like to thank Triumph Motorcycles for giving me the ability and opportunity to build Triumph Motorcycles Racing Program from the ground up for the past two years,” Hewitt said in a news release. “Putting together a new Team and rider line-up for the 2024 and 2025 SMX Race Season will forever be one of my greatest accomplishments.

“I especially want to thank this year’s riders for the 2025 SMX Race Season, for believing in me and the program. I believe it is the strongest group of riders I have ever assembled and looking forward to seeing them succeed this race season.”

The news comes after Triumph announced a four-rider lineup for 2025 that includes the return of Swoll and the addition of Austin Forkner, Jordon Smith, and Stilez Robertson.

