Colt Nichols provides injury update: “beat up today but nothing crazy”

Colt Nichols crashed heavily in Round 2 of the World Supercross Championship (WSX) in Perth, Australia, and was transported to the Royal Perth Hospital for evaluation on Saturday.

Racing behind Dean Wilson, clipped his bike tire, and landed heavily on the face of the next jump before his bike landed on him.

On Monday, he provided an update.

“Well the Perth trip didn’t end too well,” Nichols posted on social media. “Struggled Saturday night for sure but felt better Sunday and had a racing incident happen Main 1. Feeling beat up today but nothing crazy so rest up and see what the next few days brings us.”

Nichols qualified for the SuperMotocross Championship after starting the year late because of a rotator cuff injury. He began the season with the Beta Factory team, but parted ways in June before joining Twisted Tea H.E.P. Suzuki in July. He finished 18th in points in the three-round playoffs.

