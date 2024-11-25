 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
Sunday After: Saquon’s record-setting day, Bucky Irving’s big afternoon and more
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas stays at No. 1 ahead of showdown vs. No. 11 Duke; Ole Miss, Mississippi St. back in AP Top 25
UCLA
UCLA moves up to No. 1 in AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll for first time in history

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_uconnwbb_hcauriemmaint_241125.jpg
Auriemma reflects on 40 year coaching career
nbc_ffhh_berrycrushingwknd_241125.jpg
Berry breaks down his soul-crushing weekend
nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
Sunday After: Saquon’s record-setting day, Bucky Irving’s big afternoon and more
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas stays at No. 1 ahead of showdown vs. No. 11 Duke; Ole Miss, Mississippi St. back in AP Top 25
UCLA
UCLA moves up to No. 1 in AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll for first time in history

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_uconnwbb_hcauriemmaint_241125.jpg
Auriemma reflects on 40 year coaching career
nbc_ffhh_berrycrushingwknd_241125.jpg
Berry breaks down his soul-crushing weekend
nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colt Nichols provides injury update: “beat up today but nothing crazy”

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published November 25, 2024 12:46 PM

Colt Nichols crashed heavily in Round 2 of the World Supercross Championship (WSX) in Perth, Australia, and was transported to the Royal Perth Hospital for evaluation on Saturday.

Racing behind Dean Wilson, clipped his bike tire, and landed heavily on the face of the next jump before his bike landed on him.

On Monday, he provided an update.

“Well the Perth trip didn’t end too well,” Nichols posted on social media. “Struggled Saturday night for sure but felt better Sunday and had a racing incident happen Main 1. Feeling beat up today but nothing crazy so rest up and see what the next few days brings us.”

Nichols qualified for the SuperMotocross Championship after starting the year late because of a rotator cuff injury. He began the season with the Beta Factory team, but parted ways in June before joining Twisted Tea H.E.P. Suzuki in July. He finished 18th in points in the three-round playoffs.

More Motorcycle Racing News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | MXGP Schedule
2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets
2025 TV Schedule | Track Maps

Eli Tomac wins WSX Rounds 2 and 3 in Australia
Garrett Marchbanks pivoted on way to playoffs
Supercross announces Cyber Week sale
Triumph Motorcycles, Bobby Hewitt part ways
Jorge Prado confirmed for Monster Energy Kawasaki
American Flat Track announces 16-race 2025 schedule
Cooper Webb crowned King of Paris | Wins Paris Supercross Night 1
WSX announces wild card entrants for Australian GP
Julien Beaumer ended 2025 with SMX top-10 sweep
SMX riders Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb head to Paris