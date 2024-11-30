Dirt bike racing mourns the passing of 87-year-old “Motorcycle Mary” McGee

Mary McGee, known as Motorcycle Mary to dirt bike fans, passed away on November 27, 2024, at the age of 87.

Among McGee’s most notable accomplishments was her induction to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2018, becoming the first female rider to solo in the Baja 500 (in 1967), and the first woman to hold an FIM license. McGee completed the 1975 Baja 500 as a soloist.

“Mary McGee devoted her life to promoting the motorcycling lifestyle to women throughout America, and did so with unrelenting passion and spirit,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said in a news release. “Her contributions to motorcycling will never be forgotten, and her legacy within our sport will live on forever.”

McGee began her career in motorcycle road racing as a way to improve her car racing skills. She made the move to dirt racing in 1963 on a 250cc Honda Scrambler.

McGee continued to ride competitively until 2011.

