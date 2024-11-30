Hunter Lawrence wins Australian Supercross Open in Melbourne

Hunter Lawrence made the most of his return to Australia by winning the fifth and final round of the Australian Supercross Championship in Melbourne as fellow Monster Energy Supercross rider Joey Savatgy earned the championship title.

“It was incredible,” Lawrence said in a news release. “The adrenaline rush from the stadium was unreal. That feeling was honestly a cooler feeling than winning my championships. Having the country behind you is unreal, we cop a lot of shit in America so to feel that at home is unreal. It’s tough to put into words.”

Joey Savatgy wins Australian Supercross Round 3 in Wollongong Joey Savatgy won half of the doubleheader in the Australian Supercross opener at Redcliffe.

The country was indeed behind Hunter and his brother Jett Lawrence as they headed to their native land to ride during the offseason. More than 42,000 fans were in attendance at Marvel Stadium, making this the largest Supercross event in the country.

Hunter earned the victory after winning the last two of three races. Cooper Webb was victorious in Race 1.

Jett and Webb suffered bike damage and retired before the final race. Webb was bruised in his incident but avoided serious injury.

Despite the disappointment of missing the final race, Jett left the stadium with a positive attitude.

"[The AUSX Open] was a good reset,” Jett said. “And to actually have a feeling of who is behind me. You always hear the Aussies are behind us and you want to believe it, but you haven’t fully got to feel it yet. I got to feel a bit of it in 2019 but it was so long ago you forget the feeling. To have that, when we came out for the opening ceremonies, I still get chills now talking about it. Since we’ve been pros we’ve dreamt about it, but we haven’t got it. Coming back here and getting a crowd of more than 40,000 Aussie fans is unreal honestly. You can’t pay money for that feeling, it takes the top of all our championships. It was unreal to hear them every lap.”

Joey Savatgy, Dean Wilson score wins in the Australian Supercross opening double-header Dean Wilson won Round 1 by sweeping the motos; Joey Savatgy won Round 2 with results of second and first.

Savatgy survived a flat tire in the final race with enough points accumulated to take the 2024 premier-class Fox Australian Supercross Championship — his first. Savatgy ended the night with a six-point advantage over Dean Wilson.

“It was stressful, much more than I wanted it to be,” Savatgy said. “I was proud of the effort. We came here with a big goal to get rid of the No. 7 and the side goal was to win the whole thing which would have been cool in front of this crowd, but not tonight.”

Wilson finished second in the finale and third overall to almost catch Savatgy in the points.

In the SX2 division, Shane Wilson was the overall winner of Round 5 in Melbourne to clinch the title in style. He beat Cole Thompson by 17 points for the season.

