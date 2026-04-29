How to watch 2026 IMSA Laguna Seca on Peacock: TV and streaming info, start times and daily schedules

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship continues its West Coast swing this weekend in California for the StubHub Monterey SportsCar Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The historic 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course will play host to a two-hour, 40-minute race Sunday on Peacock and NBCSN with three categories: Grand Touring Prototype, GTD Pro and GTD.

The No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 is the two-time defending overall winner, and the No. 77 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) in GTD Pro and No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT 3 in GTD also have won back to back at Laguna Seca.

Acura won the GTP category in the Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 18 with Lexus taking the GTD win.

In the premier hybrid prototype category, the No. 31 Cadillac V-Series.R has started the 2026 season with three consecutive podiums (the only GTP team to accomplish the feat) but still is seeking its first trip to victory lane.

Here are the start times, daily schedules and streaming info for IMSA at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (all times are ET):

How to watch the 2026 IMSA Monterey SportsCar Championship

When : Sunday, May 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET TV/streaming : The Monterey SportsCar Championship will be streamed on Peacock and televised by NBCSN (on YouTubeTV) from flag to flag beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 3. The NBC Sports broadcast will feature announcers Brian Till and Calvin Fish. Dave Burns, Kevin Lee and Marty Snider are the pit reporters.

: The Monterey SportsCar Championship will be streamed on Peacock and televised by NBCSN (on YouTubeTV) from flag to flag beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 3. The NBC Sports broadcast will feature announcers Brian Till and Calvin Fish. Dave Burns, Kevin Lee and Marty Snider are the pit reporters. Radio : All sessions live on IMSA.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins May 3 at 4 p.m. (SiriusXM channel 206, Web/App 996)

: All sessions live on IMSA.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins May 3 at 4 p.m. (SiriusXM channel 206, Web/App 996) Distance : A two-hour, 40-minute race on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course in Monterey, California.

: A two-hour, 40-minute race on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course in Monterey, California. Forecast : According to Weather Underground

: Entry list: Click here to see the 34-car field

IMSA Monterey SportsCar Championship schedule, start times

Here’s a rundown of the IMSA schedule this week at WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway (all times are ET):

Friday, May 1

11:25-11:55 a.m.: Mustang Challenge practice

12:10-1:10 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

1:25-2:10 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice

3:10-3:40 p.m.: Mustang Challenge practice

4-5 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

5:15-6 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice

6:20-7:50 p.m.: IMSA- WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

8:10-8:25 p.m.: Mustang Challenge qualifying

8:40-9:15 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

Saturday, May 2

11-11:35 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying

11:50 a.m.-12:35 p.m.: Mustang Challenge Race 1 (Peacock)

12:55-2:25 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

3:45-5:45 p.m.: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Pilot Challenge 120 (Peacock)

6:15-7:10 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying (Peacock)

7:30-8:20 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1 (Peacock)

Sunday, May 3

12:30-1:15 p.m.: Mustang Challenge Race 2 (Peacock)

1:35-2:25 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2 (Peacock)

4:10-6:50 p.m.: IMSA Monterey SportsCar Championship (Peacock, NBCSN)