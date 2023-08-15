Conor Daly replaces Jack Harvey for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at Gateway

Conor Daly will replace Jack Harvey in the No. 30 Dallara-Honda at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the Aug. 27 race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

The team said in a release that a No. 30 driver for the season’s final two races at Portland International (Sept. 3) and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (Sept. 10) will be announced at a later date.

Harvey joined RLL last season and finished 22nd in the points standings with a best finish of 10th at Nashville. He was ranked 22nd through 14 of 17 races this year with a best finish of 13th at Long Beach. Over 79 starts in the NTT IndyCar Series, Harvey had one podium finish (a third at the 2019 Indianapolis GMR Grand Prix for Meyer Shank Racing).

“It was no secret that my time at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing didn’t go as planned,” Harvey posted on social media. “It was not through a lack of effort. I leave confident that I put my everything into every moment as a member of the team. I am thankful for the time and effort that every crew member put in over the last two years. This has been challenging for everyone involved. I love my crew and their unwavering support.

“Only time will tell what the future holds. I am more motivated than ever to find a new home in IndyCar to showcase what I am capable of doing behind the wheel of a race car. We are not defined by our failures but rather how we respond to them. This is just one chapter in my story, and I look forward to writing the next.”

Harvey bumped teammate Graham Rahal for the final spot in the Indy 500 in what was the nadir of the 2023 season for RLL, which made several personal and structural changes in the aftermath. While results have improved for Christian Lundgaard (who won from the pole position at Toronto) and Rahal (who finished second from the pole at Indy last weekend), Harvey continued to struggle.

“I would like to thank Jack Harvey for all of his efforts on behalf of RLL for the last year and a half,” team co-owner Bobby Rahal said in a release. “He committed fully to the team but for whatever reason, we weren’t able to achieve the results that he or the team deserves and we wish him well in the future. We will use the final three races of the season to gauge other racing talent. I’m very pleased that Conor has agreed to join us in St. Louis. He’s been strong there, and I feel that he can bring value to the team while also providing us with a strong effort. I look forward to having him with us.”

In six starts at Gateway, Daly has four top 10 finishes with a best of fifth in 2017. He has 10 starts in 2023, most recently at Iowa in place of Simon Pagenaud at Meyer Shank Racing (after Daly stated the season with Ed Carpenter Racing).

“It means a lot to have a chance to drive for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team,” Daly said in a release. “I’ve known Bobby ever since I was a child, our families are very close. Mike Lanigan is someone that has known my dad for a long time, and I’ve known him well too. And David Letterman is a friend of our family as well so it’s very special to have the chance to drive for this organization.

“I will obviously do the best job that I can for them to make them proud and make their partners proud and I hope to be able to deliver everything they are looking for. I’m excited for the chance to get back behind the wheel at one of my favorite tracks at World Wide Technology Raceway.”