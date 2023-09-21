 Skip navigation
Jett Lawrence warned by the AMA for waving Ken Roczen by

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 21, 2023 10:36 AM

Jett Lawrence has received a written warning from AMA Pro Racing for “Failure of Performance Obligation” after waving Ken Roczen around him with three laps remaining in Moto 2 at Chicagoland Speedway last week.

According to RacerX.com, the rulebook shows:

1.5.9 PERFORMANCE OBLIGATION

a. AMAP requires that all Competitors give their utmost effort and compete to the best of their capability, striving to secure the highest achievable finishing position in the Event.

b. Should any Credentialed Participant deliberately manipulate, or attempt to influence, the final outcomes of the Competition, or incite, convince, or motivate others to do so, they will be subject to disciplinary measures as outlined in Section.

3.1: Violations and Disciplinary Action.

C. The term “deliberately manipulate” pertains to any demonstrable behavior or strategy from a Participant which indicates they did not compete with full effort or intent, with the objective of altering the end results of the Competition, as determined exclusively by AMAP.

After the race Lawrence admitted to deliberately allowing Roczen to pass in the mistaken notion that it would push Chase Sexton to third in the overall.

The written warning does not come with a points’ penalty, so Lawrence still trails Sexton in the championship standing by two points heading into the season finale at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday.