Nashville Truck race results: Carson Hocevar wins

  
Published June 24, 2023 10:49 AM

LEBANON, Tenn. — Carson Hocevar led the final 40 laps to win his second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race of the season Friday night at Nashville Superspeedway.

Hocevar has scored five consecutive top-five finishes. Zane Smith finished second and was followed by pole-sitter Nick Sanchez, points leader Corey Heim and Bayley Currey.

MORE: Nashville Truck race results

MORE: Truck Series driver points after Nashville

Hocevar held off the field on a restart with three laps to go to collect the victory.

Smith moved to second in the points and trails Heim by 16 points.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Zane Smith

STAGE 2 WINNER: Corey Heim

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Nick Sanchez’s third-place finish is his third top 10 in a row. ... Bayley Currey’s fifth-place finish fell one spot short of his career best result in the series. ... Chase Purdy’s sixth-place finish is his third top 10 in the last four races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Rajah Caruth was running at the front in the first stage when he had a mechanical issue and had to go to the garage. He lost about 30 laps as his team made repairs and finished 32nd. ... Ty Majeski, who entered the race second in points, lost power and fell several laps off the pace. He finished 31st and fell to fourth in the points.

NEXT: The series races July 8 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1)