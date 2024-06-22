NBC Sports, IMSA announce multiyear extension with an increase of network coverage

Continuing a relationship that began in 2019, NBC Sports will remain the home of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and other sports cars series in a multiyear extension starting next season.

IMSA viewership on NBC Sports’ platforms has increased 37 percent over the past five seasons.

The new deal will include a nearly 50 percent increase of NBC broadcast network coverage with 17 hours of IMSA’ premier series annually shown on NBC. All WeatherTech SportsCar Championship coverage will continue to be streamed live on Peacock.

The 2023 season was the most-watched for IMSA on NBC with a 13 percent year-over-year viewership increase. IMSA coverage on Peacock was up 60 percent in total minutes streamed over 2022.

“Our partnership with NBC Sports has produced viewership increases for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship every year from our first year in 2019 through last season,” IMSA President John Doonan said in a release. “We also have managed to deliver impressive audience growth on Peacock, which is an especially valuable platform for delivering live, flag-to-flag coverage of endurance races to our domestic race fans.

“We are thrilled to confirm not only an extension of our relationship with NBC Sports, but nearly a 50 percent increase in the number of hours on the NBC broadcast network beginning next year.”

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with IMSA as the home of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and its support series,” said Justin Byczek, SVP, Programming and Rights Management for NBC Sports. “From the Rolex 24 At Daytona to Petit Le Mans, fans will be able to enjoy every moment of IMSA’s high-quality, competitive racing across NBC Sports’ linear and digital platforms for years to come.”