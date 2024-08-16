 Skip navigation
Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 10 at Budds Creek: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published August 16, 2024 09:18 AM

Chase Sexton cannot clinch the title this week at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland in Round 10 of the Pro Motocross series, but another pair of strong runs will take most of the pressure off next week’s finale in Indiana.

Sexton will face some added pressure from Eli Tomac, who returns from a thumb injury after missing the beginning of the Pro Motocross Series and the Monster Energy Supercross finale.

In the 250 division, Haiden Deegan should and probably will clinch the Motocross championship with one round remaining. His blend of speed and consistency have been unrivaled in 2024.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 10 of the 2024 Motocross season at Budds Creek:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Motocross Round 10 at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, will begin live Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App. The program will re-air on CNBC at 2 a.m. Monday and 12 p.m. Sunday on the USA Network.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

MX 2024 Rd 10 Budds Creek Fan Map.jpg

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

8:00 a.m.: 250MX Group B Qualifying 1
8:20 a.m.: 250MX Group A Qualifying 1
8:50 a.m.: 450MX Group A Qualifying 1
9:10 a.m.: 450MX Group B Qualifying 1
9:40 a.m.: 250MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) Peacock
9:45 a.m.: 250MX Group B Qualifying 2 Peacock
10:05 a.m.: 250MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) Peacock
10:10 a.m.: 250MX Group A Qualifying 2 Peacock
10:30 a.m.: 450MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate)
10:35 a.m.: 450MX Group A Qualifying 2
10:55 a.m.: 450MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate)
11:00 a.m.: 450MX Group B Qualifying 2

Race program

11:45 a.m.: 250MX Consolation Race
12:00 p.m.: 450MX Consolation Race
1:10 p.m.: 250MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) Peacock
2:10 p.m.: 450MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps)
2:45 p.m.: Halftime
3:17 p.m.: 250MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps)
4:23 p.m.: 450MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps)

