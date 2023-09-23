Top three SuperMotocross riders describe their million dollar spend

LOS ANGELES, California - What would you do for a million dollars? More importantly, what would you do with that one million?

Before the season finale of the SuperMotocross World Championship, the top three riders in the 450 class were asked those questions.

The answer to the first was what one would expect from them, each of whom have the reputation for racing hard and clean. They will race aggressively but respectfully. In one sense, this is just another race with things in one’s control and out of it.

The answer to the second question revealed so much more about their individual personalities.

“I haven’t really thought about it,” said Sexton, who turns 24 today. “I’m not going to count the chickens before they hatch. I’m just going to go out there and try to execute tomorrow.”

Even while he was chasing down the competition in the 2023 Monster Energy season to eventually win the championship in the final race of the season, Sexton always believed he performed the role of an underdog with the media and the fans. It does not matter to him this week that he hold a slim lead of two points over Jett Lawrence that evaporates if he finishes one position behind anywhere in the field.

Sexton will worry about how to spend the money once he has it.

The youngest rider of the group, Lawrence turned 20 just last month in August.

He has made no secret about his love for fast cars. After the Ironman finale of the Pro Motocross season, a championship he won, Lawrence referenced buying a new car with his payout.

It’s still on his mind.

“Winning or losing (the championship) doesn’t really change the motivation for me.,” Lawrence said “I just want to win it so I can go buy another car and that will be enough motivation for me to keep on trying to win.”

Lawrence laughed after the last comment, suggesting his tongue might be loosely held in his check, but the repeated sentiment was real.

And what kind of car?

“We would go with something fast; we like fast.” Lawrence said. “For Mom: ‘we’re not going to to over the speed limit,’ to save my butt on that. Definitely something fast, sporty - who knows, maybe a sporty SUV to put the mates in the back to maybe scare them a little bit.”

In a sport where 30 is time to start thinking about retirement, Ken Roczen has the opposite on his mind. He still believes some of his best years are ahead of him.

Given the performance he has put in during the last two rounds, it’s hard to argue. With a little more age, comes a lot more wisdom.

“I’m in the business of making money, so I’m going to invest, talk to my crew,” Roczen said. “Luckily I’m in a position where I don’t just have to race for money. In this part of my career, I feel like I’m still in my prime and trying to make more money.”

