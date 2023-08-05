Live NASCAR Xfinity updates from Michigan International Speedway

BROOKLYN, MI. – The Xfinity Series returns to the Irish Hills for a race at Michigan International Speedway.

The 125-lap event at the 2-mile track is one of the six remaining races before the playoffs begin. There are four spots open to new winners after Sam Mayer won his first career race at Road America.

Ty Gibbs is the only previous winner entered in Saturday’s race. He will make another start for Joe Gibbs Racing while trying to win back-to-back events at Michigan.

Xfinity Series coverage will begin with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. The pre-race coverage will continue on NBC and Peacock at 3:30 p.m.

Follow along for updates throughout Saturday afternoon from the racetrack.