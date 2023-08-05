Live NASCAR Xfinity updates from Michigan International Speedway
The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes on Michigan on NBC and Peacock
BROOKLYN, MI. – The Xfinity Series returns to the Irish Hills for a race at Michigan International Speedway.
The 125-lap event at the 2-mile track is one of the six remaining races before the playoffs begin. There are four spots open to new winners after Sam Mayer won his first career race at Road America.
Ty Gibbs is the only previous winner entered in Saturday’s race. He will make another start for Joe Gibbs Racing while trying to win back-to-back events at Michigan.
Xfinity Series coverage will begin with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. The pre-race coverage will continue on NBC and Peacock at 3:30 p.m.
Follow along for updates throughout Saturday afternoon from the racetrack.
The battle for the regular-season championship has featured two main drivers — Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek. They have swapped positions throughout the season while combining to win eight races.
Hill and Nemechek are separated by only 14 points with six races remaining in the regular season. Cole Custer is third and 84 points behind Hill.
Michigan presents the next chapter in this battle for the regular-season championship. Hill only has one Xfinity start at the 2-mile track, but he finished fifth. Nemechek has three Xfinity starts at Michigan with one top-10 finish.
History indicates that Custer will not be as much of a factor at Michigan. Ford has not celebrated an Xfinity win at Michigan since 2011 when Carl Edwards drove the No. 60 for Jack Roush.
Other storylines to watch:
—Toyota Racing Development enters the Michigan weekend on a mission to go back-to-back. Ty Gibbs won the Xfinity race last season, and he will be back in the lineup alongside John Hunter Nemechek, Sammy Smith, Kaz Grala and Connor Mosack. If any of these drivers can win, they will mark Toyota’s 200th trip to Victory Lane in Xfinity.
—The battle at the cutline features four main drivers. Sheldon Creed is 22 points above the cutline while Riley Herbst is 25 points above. Parker Kligerman is 22 points below the cutline and Brandon Jones is 61 points below.
This battle will continue over the remaining six races, but Michigan stands out as an opportunity for Jones as he nears must-win territory.
He has five top-10 finishes and two top fives in six career starts at the 2-mile track. This includes a second-place finish behind AJ Allmendinger in 2021.