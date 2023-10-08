 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_gawbb_worlds_bilesbeam_231008.jpg
Simone Biles closes gymnastics worlds with two more gold medals
oly_gawia_worlds_bilesroutines_231006.jpg
2023 World Gymnastics Championships Results
oly_atmmar_chicago_kiptumWR_231008.jpg
Kelvin Kiptum breaks marathon world record at Chicago Marathon, nears 2-hour barrier

Top Clips

nbc_pl_martinelli_231008.jpg
Martinelli describes Arsenal’s win over Man City
nbc_rugby_tonromehl_231008.jpg
Highlights: Tonga v. Romania, Rugby WC
nbc_pl_whowillwin_231008.jpg
Assessing PL title contenders after Matchweek 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup Series updates from Roval playoff cutoff race for Round of 12

The Charlotte Motor Speedway road course will set the field for the Round of 8.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Debut of Charlotte ROVAL
October 6, 2023 02:11 PM
Relive the NASCAR Cup Series' riveting debut at the Charlotte ROVAL, a weekend full of chaotic racing that ended with one of the most exciting finishes in the sport's history.

The NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 will conclude Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2 p.m. ET, NBC), where four drivers will be eliminated from contention for the 2023 championship.

Tyler Reddick, who is two points behind Brad Keselowski for the final provisional spot in the Round of 8, will start on the pole position of the 109-lap race on the 18-turn, 2.32-mile layout that winds through the infield of the 1.5-mile oval. Click here for the starting lineup.

Bubba Wallace (minus-9), Ross Chastain (minus-10) and Kyle Busch (minus-26) also are outside the playoff bubble.

William Byron (who won at Texas Motor Speedway) and Ryan Blaney (the Talladega Superspeedway winner) are the only drivers locked into the next round, though Denny Hamlin (who is 50 points above the cutline) likely will clinch a berth on points during the race.

Kyle Larson is ranked seventh, 15 points above the cutline but will start from the rear today in a backup after crashing his No. 5 Chevrolet in practice. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was eliminated at the Roval last year after a late brush with the wall.

Follow along below for updates during and after Sunday’s race.

Updates
Prerace reading material for the Roval
By
Nate Ryan
  

Stories from NBC Sports to help you get ready for today’s Round of 12 cutoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:

A new restart zone being used for the first time at the Roval will test drivers, Dustin Long writes.

—With Kyle Larson in a backup car after crashing in practice and Bubba Wallace starting in the top five, the drama already is building for the race, Long writes.

—While many think of Talladega as the biggest wild card of the playoffs, the Roval actually might be even more of an X factor, Dr. Diandra writes.

Details, schedules for watching the race on NBC and postrace on Peacock