NASCAR Cup Series updates from Roval playoff cutoff race for Round of 12

The NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 will conclude Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2 p.m. ET, NBC), where four drivers will be eliminated from contention for the 2023 championship.

Tyler Reddick, who is two points behind Brad Keselowski for the final provisional spot in the Round of 8, will start on the pole position of the 109-lap race on the 18-turn, 2.32-mile layout that winds through the infield of the 1.5-mile oval. Click here for the starting lineup.

Bubba Wallace (minus-9), Ross Chastain (minus-10) and Kyle Busch (minus-26) also are outside the playoff bubble.

William Byron (who won at Texas Motor Speedway) and Ryan Blaney (the Talladega Superspeedway winner) are the only drivers locked into the next round, though Denny Hamlin (who is 50 points above the cutline) likely will clinch a berth on points during the race.

Kyle Larson is ranked seventh, 15 points above the cutline but will start from the rear today in a backup after crashing his No. 5 Chevrolet in practice. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was eliminated at the Roval last year after a late brush with the wall.

Follow along below for updates during and after Sunday’s race.