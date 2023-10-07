Sunday Cup race at Roval: Start time, TV info, and more

The Cup playoffs Round of 12 ends with a Sunday afternoon race at the Charlotte Roval (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

Sunday will mark the sixth Cup race at the Roval since the track’s debut in 2018. This is the final road course of the season.

Christopher Bell is the defending race winner. Chase Elliott leads the Cup Series with two wins on the track’s road course.

William Byron and Ryan Blaney have secured spots in the Round of 8 after winning at Texas and Talladega. Brad Keselowski is the driver on the cutline.

Those below the cutline are: Tyler Reddick (-2 of the cutline), Bubba Wallace (-9), Ross Chastain (-10) and Kyle Busch (-26).

Details for Sunday’s race at Roval

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by WWE star Liv Morgan at 2:22 p.m. ... 2004 Cup champion Kurt Busch will wave the green flag at 2:34 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11 a.m. ... Drivers meeting is at 1:30 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 1:50 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 2:14 p.m. ... Recording artist Matthew West will perform the national anthem at 2:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 109 laps (252.88 miles) on the 2.32-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 50.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. on USA Network and the NBC Sports App.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. ... Countdown to Green will begin at 2 p.m. on NBC. ... Post-race show will be on Peacock. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 1 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio coverage begins at 2 p.m.

STREAMING: NBC Sports App

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny skies with a high of 66 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup Series playoff race.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano started from the pole and won stage 1. He finished 18th. Ross Chastain won stage 2 but finished several laps down after going to the garage to replace a broken suspension piece. Kyle Larson finished five laps down after his team replaced the toe link. Daniel Suarez finished five laps down after losing power steering.

Kevin Harvick led the way to the green flag in overtime, but Christopher Bell passed him on 30-lap fresher tires. Bell went on to win from below the cutline. Chase Briscoe took the final transfer spot.

Austin Cindric, Larson and Suarez were all eliminated from the playoffs after the race. Alex Bowman had been eliminated after missing multiple races with a concussion.

